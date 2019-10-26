Rakul Preet Singh burns the dance floor as she woos Sidharth Malhotra in Haiya Ho

Rakul Preet Singh in Marjaavaan song Haiya Ho

It seems makers of Sidharth Malhotra- and Tara Sutaria- starrer Marjaavaan have a dearth of original compositions. They are, hence, throwing rehashed versions of old songs one after the other.

After Nora Fatehi's Ek Toh Kam Zindagani, here's another bar dance number starring Rakul Preet Singh.

The song Haiya Ho is a remake of the song in Feroz Khan’s Dayavan. The original song was filmed on late Vinod Khanna, Feroz Khan and Ramya Krishnan. Composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal, the track was sung by Joli Mukherjee and Sapna Mukherjee.

The latest version picturised on Rakul and Sidharth has been sung by Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal. The lyrics and music are by Tanishk Bagchi.

The song is about love and loss. While Rakul tries to woo Sidharth, the hero is grieving about his lost love. For those who haven't watched the trailer, Sidharth's character Raghu has a mute girlfriend played by Tara.

Marjaavaan also features Riteish Deshmukh as a dwarf antagonist. Sidharth and Riteish are reuniting after their 2014 film Ek Villain.

On a related note, Marjaavaan which was earlier slated to hit theatres on November 8 has been pushed to November 15.

''The makers of Marjaavaan have taken the decision to make way for Bala for their long-standing relationship with Maddock and Dinesh Vijan,'' read a press statement. Bala, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, is releasing on November 7.

