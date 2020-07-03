Madhuri Dixit mourns choreographer Saroj Khan's death: I'm devastated by the loss

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAROJKHANOFFICIAL Madhuri Dixit mourns choreographer Saroj Khan's death

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit is heartbroken by ace choreographer Saroj Khan's death. Known as the Mother Of Dance. Saroj Khan breathed her last in Mumbai during the early hours on July 3. She was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital on June 20 after complaining of breathing problems. She was suffering from diabetes and other related problems and died of cardiac arrest.

Sharing a heartfelt tweet on the death of her friend and guru, Madhuri Dixit wrote, "I'm devastated by the loss of my friend and guru, Saroj Khan. Will always be grateful for her work in helping me reach my full potential in dance. The world has lost an amazingly talented person. I will miss you.. My sincere condolences to the family. #RIPSarojji"

Saroj Khan has always claimed that actress Madhuri Dixit has been her favorite student among all. The choreographer-actor duo has always shared a very close bond and has worked in many films together. Khan had said in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, "We have a beautiful journey together and Madhuri was the best student I have ever come across."

Talking about Madhuri, Saroj Khan had said, "Madhuri is a naughty girl. Sometimes, I used to stumble while speaking in English and she would come quietly and correct me in my ears. We both had this joke amongst us. Later, if she had any films, she would call me and give details about the producer making the film. She would ask me to do the songs for her. That time the fashion was one master in a picture. Now, it has changed."

"Madhuri could pick up dance steps easily. She was a trained Kathak dancer and learnt for 12 years. But, the problem was she couldn't shake her hip. In Kathak, you don't shake your hip. She was a little slow in the beginning but she got the heck of it. Madhuri used to copy me to the T. Ek Do Teen was the best performance of Madhuri and it established her as a dancer," she had added.

Saroj Khan and actress Madhuri Dixit first worked together in Subhas Ghai's Uttar Dakshin. Then came the iconic number Ek Do Teen. Khan had said, "Ek Do Teen was the best performance of Madhuri and it establishes her as a dancer." They worked together in many films like Tezaab, Ram Lakhan, Dil, Beta, Thanedaar, Khalnayak, Raja, Sailaab, Anjaam, Devdas and many more.

Saroj Khan's last Bollywood song also featured Madhuri Dixit. In 2019, Khan had choreographed the song Tabaah Ho Gaye in Karan Johar's film Kalank. Madhuri's aced the steps like always that the duo earned much praise for it from the audience.

