Krystle D'souza posts stunning beach pic with philosophical quote

Actress Krystle D'souza is a stunner and her latest Instagram picture is proof. The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a stunning picture from the beach. In the image, she looks gorgeous, to say the least. With a setting sun and waves in the backdrop, she defines grace in black net beachwear worn with a sarong. She completes the look with stylish shades and let her hair loose. The sun can be seen setting behind her, against the backdrop of serene ocean waves.

"Sometimes in the winds of change we find our true direction," she captioned the image, on a philosophical note, with an orange heart emoji. Fans have been loving Krystle's beach avatar. While many dropped compliments in the comment section, several others posted heart emojis on the post.

On the work front, the actress recently featured in the recreated version of the song "Ek bewafaa" by Bharat Goel. She shares the screen with Siddharthh Gupta and Akshay Kharodia in the song. The original song is from Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor Khan's film "Bewafaa", which released in 2005.

Apart from this, Krystle is also part of the Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi-starrer "Chehre". The thriller is helmed by Rummy Jafry. The film's release date has been pushed multiple times owing to the pandemic. The film also features Rhea Chakraborty in pivotal role.

