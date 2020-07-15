Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHANTSHINGRAJPUT_FAN Kriti Sanon shares cryptic post on one month of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Actress Kriti Sanon on Tuesday left netizens confused with her cryptic post on Instagram. July 14 marked the one-month death anniversary of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. From fans to rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, Ankita Lokhande, Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi, director Mukesh Chhabra, many took to social media to remember the actor with his good memories. Without mentioning Sushant's name, Kriti shared a couplet on Instagram which read, "And in between a guilty laughter that pretended to move on, her eyes shed tears of reality and broke all her delusions." Fans were sure that the post is dedicated to the late actor. Celebrities like Rohini Iyer, Mukesh Chhabra, sister Nupur Sanon reacted to the post and dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Earlier in the day, Rhea Chakraborty, who was rumoured to be dating Sushant Singh Rajput and the duo was planning to get married soon, also took to Instagram the first time after the actor's death to share a couple of photos with him. She wrote, "Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart. You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it. You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore. I know you’re in a much more peaceful place now. The moon, the stars, the galaxies would’ve welcomed “the greatest physicist “with open arms. Full of empathy and joy, you could lighten up a shooting star - now, you are one. I will wait for you my shooting star and make a wish to bring you back to me."

Further, she wrote, "You were everything a beautiful person could be, the greatest wonder that the world has seen . My words are incapable of expressing the love we have and I guess you truly meant it when you said it is beyond both of us. You loved everything with an open heart, and now you’ve shown me that our love is indeed exponential. Be in peace Sushi. 30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you.... Eternally connected To infinity and beyond."

Sushant's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande also remembered the late actor in her prayers. Taking to her Instagram account, Ankita posted a picture of a diya. "Child of God," she captioned the image. Actress Yuvika Chaudhary commented: "God bless you." Actresses Rashami Desai and Asha Negi commented with heart emojis in reply to Ankita's post.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14. He died by suicide and police found medical prescriptions and medicines at his home. Reportedly, the actor was battling depression.

Fans will be able to watch Sushant Singh Rajput last time on their screens performing in his last film Dil Bechara. The film was supposed to hit the screens in May but was postponed due to COVID19 pandemic. It is an official Hindi adaptation of John Green's book The Fault In Our Stars and also stars Sanjana Sanghi. It will have its worldwide premiere on July 24 on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Watch Dil Bechara Trailer here:

ALSO READ-

When Sushant Singh Rajput grooved to Shah Rukh Khan's song with Dil Bechara co-star Swastika Mukherjee | VIDEO

Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara trailer becomes Most Liked ever within 24-hours, beats Avenger Endgame

Dil Bechara Trailer Review: Sushant Singh Rajput's last film will make you miss him more

Sushant Singh Rajput deleted all Instagram posts after release of film Sonchiriya, wrote 'Not Here Right Now'

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage