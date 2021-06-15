Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIARA ADVANI/SIDHARTH MALHOTRA Kiara Advani's comment on Sidharth Malhotra's sunkissed pic catches netizens' attention: 'Ahem ahem'

Ahem ahem! Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are rumoured to be in a relationship, and the recent Instagram post of Sidharth is proof of the fact that the two share a close bond with each other. The duo engaged in a little bit of mushy banter over photo credit for the actor's latest picture. On Tuesday, Sidharth posted his sunkissed picture on the photo-sharing application. Well, as Sidharth chases the sun, Kiara appeared to be chasing the photo credits. It seems like the image was captured during his trip to the Maldives in 2020, wherein he was accompanied by Kiara.

"Chasing the sun. #nofilter," Sidharth captioned the post. In the photo, the actor looks handsome in a printed vest and orange shorts. His hands are all sandy and he completed his look with tinted shades. Reacting to his post, Kiara commented, "Wow .. the photographer is too good."

Kiara's comment has created a buzz about the actors' equation and bond among their fans. "Ahem ahem... you both make a good pair," a user commented on Instagram. Another said "Oh my god... cute and best couple in the industry." Many fans described them to be 'made for each other.'

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the two will be seen working together on the biographical action drama 'Shershaah', which revolves around the life of the Kargil hero Vikram Batra. The film is scheduled to release on July 2, 2021.

Speaking of Kiara, she has recently completed seven years in the film industry. She was last seen in Indoo Ki Jawani, opposite Aditya Seal, whereas Sidharth appeared in the music video Masakali 2.0.

