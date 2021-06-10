Kiara Advani shares throwback video from Maldives vacation, says 'missing the sunshine and tan'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIARA ADVANI Kiara Advani shares throwback video from Maldives vacation

Throwback Thursday! Bollywood actress Kiara Advani treated her fans to a throwback video from her Maldivian holiday. The actress confessed that she misses the sunshine and the tan. She took to her Instagram handle and posted a video collage featuring her in a pink bikini, holidaying in the picturesque tourist locale. Sharing the video with her fans, Kiara wrote, "Missing the sunshine and tan." She also used the song 'Can We Kiss Forever?' by Kina.

Take a look:

Soon after she shared the video, her fans and friends from the industry dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section. While Jacqueline Fernandez wrote, "Pretttyyyy". Navya Naveli Nanda, Alia Bhatt and Manish Malhotra dropped fire and awestruck emojis.

Recently, Kiara Channelled her inner mermaid, she treated her fans to a stunning throwback picture from one of her vacations in an exotic location. The 'Good Newwz' star took to Instagram and posted a picture as she takes a dip in the deep blue sea. The picture captures the star taking a dip in the sea as she effortlessly swims while donning a neon green bikini. The actor reminisced about one of her memorable vacations and seems like she cherished her time while swimming like a mermaid in the water body.

"You can't stop the waves but you can learn to swimA #Throwback," Kiara captioned the image.

Have a look at the post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara will be next seen in the comic supernatural thriller drama 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' with Kartik Aaryan. The film will be helmed by Anees Bazmee, unlike the first one which was directed by Priyadarshan. 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 studios.

(With ANI Inputs)