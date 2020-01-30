Kartik Aaryan reveals he is not ready for marriage. Sara Ali Khan gives epic response

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kartik Aaryan reveals he is not ready for marriage

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are easily the cutest pair in Bollywood. The couple is currently busy promoting their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal on various platforms. The couple recently appeared on the singing reality show Indian Idol 11 and had a blast with the contestant. They also clicked selfies with the judges Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani. During the show, one of the contestants named Rohit Raut crooned to Bekhayali from the film Kabir Singh and it left Sara and Kartik impressed. As the host Aditya Narayan asked the duo about the performance, he urged them to spill the beans about their marriage plans.

Kartik Aaryan revealed that he is not ready for married yet. According to the reports in Mumbai Mirror, the actor declared that he wants to focus on his work now and has no plans for marriage. To this, Sara Ali Khan had an epic response. She said, “You are ready for a relationship, but not marriage?” This left Kartik blushing.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan will be seen creating magic on the big screen with their chemistry in the upcoming film Love Aaj Kal. This film, directed by Imtiaz Ali, is a sequel to the 2009 film of the same name, starring Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan. The film has been in the buzz ever since it was announced. Especially after the dating rumours of the leading duo during the shoot of the film, the buzz reached its peak. While Sara and Kartik have not accepted their love or break up yet, the rumours have it that they have parted ways now.

At the show, Kartik Aaryan also revealed that he cannot stay friends with his ex-lovers. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan confessed that she doesn’t have such problems and can stay friends with her ex.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal will also star Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma. The film will release on Valentine’s Day 2020.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page