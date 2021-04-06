Kareena Kapoor Khan says she needs a tan. Do you agree?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN Kareena Kapoor Khan

There's no doubt about the fact that Kareena Kapoor Khan is a stunner. Her sartorial choices are impeccable and the actress knows how to make heads turn. Her recent Instagram post is noteworthy too. Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram account stating that she needs a tan. She posted two selfies before hitting the gym looking gorgeous. "I need a tan. Ok going to workout now," she captioned the post.

Of late, Kareena has been sharing throwback posts from her previous holidays. Recently she shared pictures from her vacations in Switzerland and London. In the picture from their London trip, the family seems to be having fun in a park. Besides Kareena, the picture also has her husband actor Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur, sister Karisma Kapoor with her two kids - Samaira and Kiaan and her mother Babita. She wrote about how she cannot wait to go on another family trip to London soon. "Always better together PS: London, I can't wait to be back," she wrote.

Also read: COVID-19 strikes Bollywood town: Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, others test positive

Also read: Grandpa Randhir Kapoor mistakenly shares Kareena Kapoor's newborn son's FIRST picture, deletes it later

Sharing also posted a stunning selfie on Instagram from her pre-pregnancy days writing, 'When will they return. In the picture posted by Bebo on her verified Instagram account, the actress is seen wearing a turtleneck black outfit. Staring right into the lens, Kareena poses with her classic pout with snowy mountain ranges in the backdrop. Captioning the picture, the actress wrote, "Apres ski days. Will they return?

Meanwhile, as COVID-19 cases see a sharp rise in the country, Kareena took to social media to urge fans to wear a mask. Several Bollywood celebrities have been affected amid the resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic in Mumbai. A situation almost like lockdown during the day time, a weekend lockdown and night curfew has been imposed till April-end to curb the spreading of the virus in the second wave.

A day after recording more than 11,000 COVID-19 cases in a day - the highest so far - Mumbai on Monday reported 9,857 COVID cases, taking the tally to 4,62,302.

Click here for latest updates related to coronavirus!