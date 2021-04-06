Grandpa Randhir Kapoor mistakenly shares Kareena Kapoor's newborn son's FIRST picture, deletes it later

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANDHIR KAPOOR Grandpa Randhir Kapoor shares Kareena Kapoor's newborn son's FIRST picture, deletes it later

Bollywood's power couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have not yet shared any pictures of their second child. However, the actress' father and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor 'accidentally' posted a photo collage of his new grandchild and we all are high on the little one's cuteness. Taking to his Instagram, Randhir shared the collage along with Taimur Ali Khan's baby picture but he later deleted the post. Meanwhile, Kareena and Saif welcomed their second child, a boy in February 2021.

Earlier, Kareena stunned her fans with a beautiful monochrome picture with her second child. Kareena took to her Instagram and shared a black and white picture of herself relaxing on the bed. In the picture, the actress can be seen staring at his baby. She captioned the picture, "Can't stop staring... at him." Though the face of the little munchkin is not visible, the fans cannot stop gushing at her Kareena's baby. Many popular celebrities also poured their love in the comments section.

It seems Kareena is in love with monochrome pictures as the actress on the occasion of International women's day treated her fans with the first picture of her newborn son. In the picture, Kareena could be seen holding the newborn in her arms in a no-makeup look. Captioning the adorable photo, the actress wrote, "There’s nothing women can’t do. Happy Women’s Day my loves."

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby boy on February 21. As per reports, Kareena delivered her second baby at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. This is Kareena's second child after elder son Taimur Ali Khan, who was born on December 20, 2016. Saif and Kareena tied the knot on October 16, 2012.

Meanwhile, Kareena is working on her first book titled "Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible", which is pitched as a comprehensive guide for expecting mothers. The book is slated to come out this year.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen alongside Aamir Khan in his forthcoming film "Laal Singh Chaddha", which is inspired by the Tom Hanks-starrer Hollywood film "Forrest Gump".