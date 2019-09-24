Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals son Taimur Ali Khan will go to boarding school, watch her spill secrets about Saif

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals son Taimur Ali Khan will go to boarding school

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently appeared on a chat show on Romedy Now titled, The Love Laugh Live Show, and spilled secrets about her husband Saif Ali Khan as well as son Taimur. The little Nawab Taimur already enjoys a huge fan base on social media. With his cute antics and ‘hello’ to the paps, he has won many hearts. When the actress appeared on the show, Kareena revealed that her little bundle of joy Taimur will go to boarding school soon. The actress revealed that her husband Saif and she, both want him to go and lead a normal life.

Kareena also revealed that since she and Saif both went to boarding school, they know how important it is for Taimur as well. While Kareena went to a school in Dehradun, said went to London and studied there till the age of 17. Infact, Saif’s kids Ibrahim and Sara also went to boarding school. She said, “We both are pretty much in for it. The life in Mumbai, the life we have in the movies might push us to the point.”

She added, “Right now, I can't have people trailing him around. It just bothers me when people say, 'oh I look at Taimur's picture and it makes me happy' I find it little weird also because I don't look at other kids' pictures and say it makes me happy. It is just the way I am."

In another video that has gone viral on the internet, Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen mimicking her son Taimur as he keeps asking about father Saif. Kareena said, “He keeps asking Abba Kidhar Hai, Abba Kidhar Hai’...like ten times in a day. I’m like he is in the bathroom!” Check out the video here-

Kareena Kapoor Khan has just returned from the Pataudi Palace after celebrating her 39th birthday there. The actress was in the presence of her family and close friends and celebrated her birthday by kissing husband Saif and posing with her family.

