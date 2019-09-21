DID7: Karan Wahi leaves Kareena Kapoor Khan speechless with poetic birthday wish, watch video

Saturday, September 21, 2019
     
The team of Kareena Kapoor Khan's TV show Dance India Dance 7 surprised her with a pre-birthday celebration and dedicated a performance to the iconic diva.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 21, 2019 16:14 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has turned 39 on September 21. The actress has celebrated her mid-night birthday bash with her close friends and family. However, the team of her TV show Dance India Dance 7 surprised her with a pre-birthday celebration. The team dedicated a performance to the iconic diva and also celebrated her birthday with a cake. Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoyed the surprises but what left her speechless is the poetic birthday wish by the host Karam Wahi.

In the latest promo released by the channel, host Karan Wahi can be seen dedicating poetry to Kareena and wishing her all the happiness in the world on her birthday. The actress is left speechless after the wish and also appreciated him for this uber-sweet gesture. Watch the video here-

For the birthday special episode of Dance India Dance 7, veteran Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan had appeared as the guest. She spilled the beans about many things related to the actress and also took everyone down the memory lane. Kareena had also, in one of the promo, revealed that Saroj Khan has a problem with all the actress’ waist as she keeps telling them to shake it in a better way. Check out their video here-

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday celebrations on DID 7-

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

On the related note, pictures and videos from Kareena’s late night birthday bash are trending online. The party included son Taimur, husband Saif Ali Khan, sister Karisma Kapoor and all her close friends. Kareena can be seen donning a white kurta pyjama set for her birthday celebrations-

View this post on Instagram

Birthday girl ! ❤️💜❤️💜 #happybirthday #family #love

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

On the professional note, Kareena will be next seen in Good New which also stars Akshay Kumar. Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. She also has Karan Johar’s Takht and Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium in the pipeline.

 

Also read:

DID 7: Kareena Kapoor Khan claims choreographer Saroj Khan has problem with her 'kamar', watch hilarious video

Kareena Kapoor Khan mimics son Taimur when he asks ‘abba kidhar hai’. Watch viral video

 

