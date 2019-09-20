Kareena Kapoor Khan mimics son Taimur when he asks ‘abba kidhar hai’. Watch viral video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kareena Kapoor Khan mimics son Taimur when he asks ‘abba kidhar hai’

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan and her son Taimur get the internet talking every time they step out of the house. The actress recently appeared on Romedy Now’s The Love, Laugh, Live Show with Faye D’Souza where she talked about her personal and professional life. The actress is seen talking about her friends in the industry and how Taimur always keeps asking about his father Saif Ali Khan. In the video going viral on the internet, Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen imitating son Taimur and saying, “He keeps asking Abba Kidhar Hai, Abba Kidhar Hai’...like ten times in a day. I’m like he is in the bathroom!” Check the video here-

Another video has popped on the internet in which Kareena is seen spilling details about what goes inside the whatsapp group called GUTS. The group members are Bebo, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora and Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar. When asked about what all is discussed on that group, Bebo revealed that airport looks and the time that went behind getting ready for that particular airport look by other actors is discussed on that group. She said, “all things that fall in the category of ‘X had the guts to do this’, ‘Y had the guts to wear that,’” are discussed.

Earlier, in an interview with DNA, Kareena had talked about the same group and said, “I have an exclusive WhatsApp group which is all about judging people on what they wear and the name of the group is ‘Guts’ . People have such guts to carry off their outfits is what me and my best friends talk on this group. And I think this is exactly what is the beauty of friendship. You can discuss anything with them without any filter.”

On the related note, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in women-centric film Veere Di Wedding alongside Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker. She has recently completed the shoot of her next film Angrezi Medium. It also stars Irrfan Khan and marks his comeback in Bollywood after undergoing cancer treatment for a year. She has also finished shooting for Good News which also stars Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh.

