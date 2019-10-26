Saturday, October 26, 2019
     
Karan Johar is going to launch Vindu Dara Singh's son Fateh Randhawa in Dostana 2 and he will play an important character in the film.  

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 26, 2019 7:56 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Karan Johar to launch Vindu Dara Singh's son Fateh Randhawa in Dostana 2

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is known for launching new actors in Bollywood. He has already earned a name for giving opportunities to many talented stars like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawa, Siddharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria and many others. These actors have made a big name in Bollywood and now its turn of Vindu Dara Singh’s son Fateh Randhawa to make his big debut.

Since Karan Johar has announced Dostana 2, fans are looking forward to know more and more about the storyline and star cast of the film. After declaring that the filmmaker will be launching television star Lakshya in Dostana 2, reports claims that Fateh Randhawa is also the one who will be making his first impression on the viewers.

According to reports in Telly Chakkar, Karan is going to launch Vindu Dara Singh's son Fateh Randhawa in Dostana 2 and he will play an important character in the film. It is also believed that KJo is quite excited for including Fateh in the film. Karan feels that Fateh will also become a new Bollywood star like Varun and Siddharth. Earlier, there were reports that Fateh will be seen as the ‘Suitable Boy’ in the film but KJo announced that Lakshya is the one. It would be interesting to know what Fateh will be seen as in the film.

View this post on Instagram

🔥

A post shared by Fateh (@fateh.farha) on

View this post on Instagram

✈️ Shot by my mom - @iamfarhanaaz

A post shared by Fateh (@fateh.farha) on

Talking about Dostana 2, Karthik Aryan, Jahnavi Kapoor and Lakshya are going to play brother, sister and a suitable boy in it. It is the second installment of 2008 film Dostana which starred Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra.

 

