Image Source : INSTAGRAM Karan Johar to launch Vindu Dara Singh's son Fateh Randhawa in Dostana 2

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is known for launching new actors in Bollywood. He has already earned a name for giving opportunities to many talented stars like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawa, Siddharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria and many others. These actors have made a big name in Bollywood and now its turn of Vindu Dara Singh’s son Fateh Randhawa to make his big debut.

Since Karan Johar has announced Dostana 2, fans are looking forward to know more and more about the storyline and star cast of the film. After declaring that the filmmaker will be launching television star Lakshya in Dostana 2, reports claims that Fateh Randhawa is also the one who will be making his first impression on the viewers.

According to reports in Telly Chakkar, Karan is going to launch Vindu Dara Singh's son Fateh Randhawa in Dostana 2 and he will play an important character in the film. It is also believed that KJo is quite excited for including Fateh in the film. Karan feels that Fateh will also become a new Bollywood star like Varun and Siddharth. Earlier, there were reports that Fateh will be seen as the ‘Suitable Boy’ in the film but KJo announced that Lakshya is the one. It would be interesting to know what Fateh will be seen as in the film.

Talking about Dostana 2, Karthik Aryan, Jahnavi Kapoor and Lakshya are going to play brother, sister and a suitable boy in it. It is the second installment of 2008 film Dostana which starred Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra.

Both happy and excited to introduce the new kid on the Dharma block! LAKSHYA will be making his debut with us in #DOSTANA2 and from thereon, we hope to start a solid cinematic journey together! Please welcome #Lakshya and shower him with all your love and blessings... pic.twitter.com/zEgxX8a7V4 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 5, 2019

Also read:

Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya's first picture together has raised our excitement for Dostana 2

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page