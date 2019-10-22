Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya's first picture together has raised our excitement for Dostana 2

Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor during Dostana 2 prep

Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and newbie Lakshya have started preparing for Dostana 2 and the first picture from the prep session has only added to our excitement level. Director Collin D'Cunha has shared an inside photo of the lead cast in which Kartik can be seen smiling and Lakshya laughing his heart out while Janhvi looks at Kartik expressing shock and pain.

The trio will soon kick-start the first schedule of the sequel in Punjab. Check out the photo below.

Dostana 2's lead cast

Dostana 2 has escalated fans' excitement not just because it is the sequel to popular comedy franchise Dostana, the first film of which released in 2008 but also because two young stars-Kartik and Janhvi will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time. Through Dostana 2, KJo is also introducing non-Bollywood Dharma kid Lakshya, who has worked in TV shows such as Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Adhuri Kahaani Hamari and Porus.

Both happy and excited to introduce the new kid on the Dharma block! LAKSHYA will be making his debut with us in #DOSTANA2 and from thereon, we hope to start a solid cinematic journey together! Please welcome #Lakshya and shower him with all your love and blessings... pic.twitter.com/zEgxX8a7V4 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 5, 2019

Dostana 2 being helmed by debutant director Collin D'Cunha and bankrolled by Karan Johar will have Janhvi and Kartik playing brother-sister in the movie. Yes, you read that right. Unlike previous Dostana, the two guys won't be running behind 'the suitable girl'. Though there is a love triangle but with a suitable boy. To be more precise, Janhvi and Kartik will have same love interest in the film.

Makers' first choice for the role of 'the suitable boy' was Rajkummar Rao, however, the actor couldn't come on board due to ''dates''. ''My next project, opposite Priyanka Chopra, will be shot at the same time. But it’s a great script (Dostana) and Colin D’Cunha, the director, is my classmate from FTII,'' the actor said in an interview.

For unversed, 2008 release Dostana helmed by Tarun Mansukhani featured Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Kirron Kher, Bobby Deol and Boman Irani in important roles.