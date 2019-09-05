Dostana 2: Karan Johar puts an end to nepotism remarks on newbie Lakshya and reveals who he is

Filmmaker Karan Johar announced the third name for Dostana 2 after Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor and he is none other than Lakshya. He took to his Twitter and Instagram account and wrote, "Both happy and excited to introduce the new kid on the Dharma block! Lakshya will be making his debut with us in Dostana 2 and from thereon, we hope to start a solid cinematic journey together! Please welcome Lakshya and shower him with all your love and blessings."

— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 5, 2019

Soon people on the social media started commenting on his post and asking him whose son he was, who was his father and which celebrity kid Lakshya is. After which Karan put an end to all such remarks and said, "Yes I woke up to several inquiries asking about his film industry connections! He is NOT from the business and went through a legit audition process! Am grateful to Shanoo Sharma for introducing Lakshya to Dharma Productions."

— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 5, 2019

Comments on Karan Johar's announcement post for Dostana 2 actor Lakshya.

There were director’s fans who supported him in the comments section and wrote that Lakshya is a Television actor whose full name is Lakshya Lalwani. He has featured in a lot of shows which include Porus, Warrior High, Adhuri Kahaani Humar and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil.

Lakshya even took to his social media handle to thank the director and wrote, "Overwhelmed, grateful & down right EXCITED for this wonderful new beginning! Thank you for this welcome into the #Dharma family, can't wait to get started on #Dostana2! @Dharmamovies."

Talking about the film, the cast was confirmed by Karan in June when he shared the news on his social media and wrote, "Maa da laadla bigadne wala hai. Can't wait to take this franchise forward with my partners in crime Janhvi Kapoor Collin D'Cunha and the suitable boy." Janhvi and Kartik will reportedly play the role of siblings in the film.

