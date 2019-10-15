Rajkummar Rao couldn't sign Dostana 2. The reason is Priyanka Chopra

Rajkummar Rao couldn't sign Dostana 2 because of a film with Priyanka Chopra

Did you know that Rajkummar Rao was the first choice for one of the male leads in Karan Johar's Dostana 2. The sequel to 2008 comedy which originally featured Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan will have Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and TV actor Lakshya Lalwani.

Karan Johar has time and again made it clear that he wants to collaborate with one of the finest actors of Indian cinema. So, why Rajkummar who didn't sign the project? “Dates,” the actor sighs. Rajkummar goes on to say that his next project co-stars Priyanka Chopra and it is a huge responsibility. He further added that the scripting is underway.

''My next project, opposite Priyanka Chopra, will be shot at the same time. But it’s a great script (Dostana) and Colin D’Cunha, the director, is my classmate from FTII,'' the actor said.

''It’s a big responsibility to step into his shoes. The scripting is underway now. We know that we can’t match Hrishida’s (Hrishikesh Mukherjee, director) standard, but we will try and put our best foot forward,'' Rajkummar said.

When asked about the prospect of projects with KJo, Rajkummar said, ''I hope something works out soon and I’m pretty sure it will''.

For unversed, Rajkummar Rao and PeeCee will also be seen sharing screen space in Netflix's film which is an adaptation of Arvind Adiga's The White Tiger. Also, he is doing a film with Janhvi titled Roohi-Afza.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar is gearing up for his next, Made In China, directed by Mikhil Musale. The movie also features Mouni Roy, Sumeet Vyas, Paresh Rawal and Boman Irani in important roles. It is scheduled to release on October 25.