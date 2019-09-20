Friday, September 20, 2019
     
Kajal Aggarwal's cheeky response to fan’s proposal wins the internet

Kajal Aggarwal has proved her acting mettle with a number of films in Telugu and tamil. She has also featured in Bollywood movies like Singham, Special 26 and Do Lafzon Ki Kahani.

New Delhi Updated on: September 20, 2019 17:41 IST
Kajal Aggarwal's cheeky response to fan’s proposal wins the internet

Indian actress Kajal Aggarwal enjoys a huge fan base and she keeps them entertained, not just with her performances but with her social media personality as well. The actress conducted a Q&A session on her social media recently and her fans showered her with questions about her personal and professional life. One of Kajal’s fans even proposed her on the AMA session on Twitter and asked if she would marry him. The question came after Kajal Aggarwal announced that she strongly believes in the institution of marriage and will declared about her wedding when she is ready for it.

Answering to the fan’s proposal, the actress said, "Put in some effort, can’t happen so easily!!" Her reply won the internet instantly. Later, the actress was asked about her co-star Prabhas as well. She said, "Loved his career trajectory, enjoyed working with him in the past. Always wish him the best and very proud of how he's taken Telugu cinema to a global level... (sic)"

Kajal Aggarwal broke the internet a few days back when she shared the pictures from her first visit to The Taj Mahal. Sharing the pictures, Kajal wrote, "Upon seeing the #Tajmahal for the first time; I am left mesmerised, spellbound and awestruck by the magnanimity. I've heard so much about the captivating beauty of the Taj all my life but experiencing the architecture, acoustics, detailing of the inlays, symmetry and of course the history transported me back in time, leaving an everlasting impression on my mind. Wonder of the world."

#touristythings #worldsbeautifulplaces

#strikeapose

Kajal Aggarwal has proved her acting mettle with a number of films in Telugu and tamil. She has also featured in Bollywood movies. Her debut Bollywood movies was 2004 Kyun! Ho Gaya Na. She was then seen in films like Singham, Special 26 and Do Lafzon Ki Kahani. Currently, Kajal is gearing up for two film, Indian 2 with Kamal Hassan and Mumbai Saga.

