'I am hale hearty' Dharmendra posts health update after being diagnosed with Dengue

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dharmendra posted on his Instagram giving updates about his health

After reports of suffering from Dengue, veteran actor Dharmendra shared an Instagram post revealing that he is now 'hale and hearty' after being admitted to Hinduja Hospital hospital in Mumbai. Sharing a newspaper cutting about his discharge from hospital, Dharmendra wrote, "Love you friends, I am hale hearty with your good wishes." Dharmendra also shared another Instagram post informing his fans about his health. He wrote, "Friends, I was in Lucknow when I was diagnosed with dengue. I'm better now."

Doctors discharged Dharmendra as he was responding well to the treatment. After being admitted in the hospital for three days, he returned back home with his sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol

Speaking to PTI, a source close to the actor, said "He was diagnosed with dengue a few days back and was admitted to the hospital. He returned home three days back. He is a bit better now, he is taking rest"

Dharmendra was seen actively promoting his grandson Karan Deol's debut film Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass which released last month. He was spotted at various events and TV shows during the promotion. Talking about his films, Dharmendra was last seen with his sons Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol in Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, which was the third installment of Deol’s Yamla Pagla Deewana franchise. Now that he is recovering well from Dengue, we cant wait to see Garam Dharam back in action on the screen