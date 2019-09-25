Image Source : INSTAGRAM Humbled by generosity: Amitabh Bachchan on Dadasaheb Phalke win

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday said he was short of words to express his gratitude after he was named Dadasaheb Phalke Award recipient for 2019. The 76-year actor, who completes 50 years in cinema, took to Twitter to share his response with fans. "There is a paucity of words searching a response .. for the generosity of words that pour in.. I am but deeply grateful and most humbled .. my sincerest gratitude," Bachchan wrote.

T 3298 - There is a paucity of words searching a response .. for the generosity of words that pour in ..

I am but deeply grateful and most humbled .. my sincerest gratitude ..



कृतज्ञ हूँ मैं , परिपूर्ण , आभार और धन्यवाद ... मैं केवल एक विनयपूर्ण , विनम्र अमिताभ बच्चन हूँ pic.twitter.com/ESfV7ms6fZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 24, 2019

On Tuesday, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced the award for the Bollywood veteran. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is the highest recognition in Indian cinema. It was conferred upon late actor Vinod Khanna in 2017. Soon after the news broke the internet, Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Nagarjun, Rajinikanth and others started pouring their wishes.

Amitabh Bachchan's son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda also took to social media to shower their wishes on Big B. Abhishek wrote, "Overjoyed and so, so proud! #ProudSon" Shweta shared a picture of Big B and said, "Whose your Dada (Saheb Phalke) ? Uncontainable excitement, pride, tears, and general hysteria!!! Congratulations Papa"

Filmmaker R Balki, who has collaborated with Amitabh Bachchan on many films, told PTI, "Amitabh Bachchan will be the first person to win a best actor award after winning the Dada Saheb Phalke award."

