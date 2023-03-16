Huma Qureshi poses with Guneet Monga's Oscar trophy; says 'thank you for letting me touch' | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HUMA QURESHI Huma Qureshi and Guneet Monga

Huma Qureshi praised Guneet Monga's big win at the Oscars and called the producer an inspiration. Giving the shoutout to her first producer, Huma posed with Guneet's Oscar trophy, and cheered, "This one's for Aram Nagar!" For the unversed, the 95th Academy Awards were special for India as 'RRR's Naatu Naatu song and the short documentary film 'The Elephant Whisperers' lifted two trophies at Oscars 2023. This recognition on the global stage made the countrymen proud and Huma is one among them.

Huma Qureshi's post

Taking to Instagram, Huma posed with Guneet's Oscar trophy and said in the video, "Guys, I just wanna say, this one is for Aram Nagar". Aram Nagar is the address of Guneet's office in Mumbai. Huma then kissed the trophy and shouted saying 'Yasss.'

In the caption, Huma wrote, "My first producer (Gangs of Wasseypur), friend , almost flatmate (that's how my name is still saved on her phone) @guneetmonga !! Im so proud of you .. thank you for showing us how it's done .. you are an inspiration girl!! Living her best life , winning an Oscar for India on her 3 month anniversary.. stuff fairytales are made of. I've seen your hustle , your passion , your drive and just sticking it out in an all boys club. All I can say is .... that this is just the beginning!"

She added, "Oh and thank you for letting me touch and record these ridiculous videos with 'Goldie'… now I’m just going to have to get my own so we can pose together (kissing face with heart, red heart and fire emojis)." In the video, Huma is wearing a black jacket with a yellow stripe, with a beige hat. On the other hand, Guneet is wearing a green shirt, while Sunny has a white T-shirt with white striped shirt.

Filmmaker Farah Khan who is a dear friend of Huma and Guneet, wrote, "Too good." Guneet's co-producer at Sikhya Entertainment, Achin Jain dropped red heart emojis on her post. Producer Swati Shetty wrote, "Get my own… Amen (folded hands emoji)."

Meanwhile, Huma made her film debut with Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur in 2012. Besides this, Huma and Guneet have also worked together on the projects, Trishna and Shorts.

About The Elephant Whisperers

Directed by Kartiki Gonsalves and produced by Guneet, the documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' won an Oscar in the category of Best Documentary Short film." The documentary revolves around two people who adopt two orphan baby elephants in Tamil Nadu's Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

The Elephant Whisperers was nominated against 'Haul Out,' 'How Do You Measure A Year?' 'The Martha Mitchell Effect,' and 'Stranger At The Gate'.

