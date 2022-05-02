Hema Malini pens adorable note for Dharmendra on their wedding anniversary: Truly blessed

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/HEMA MALINI Dharmendra, Hema Malini

Hema Malini pens adorable and heartwarming note for her husband Dharmendra on their wedding anniversary. The veteran actress and politician took to social media to post a lovable photo of the couple along with a note mentioning their children and grandchildren and how blessed she feels around her family. "Our wedding anniversary today," she tweeted followed with a couple of heart emojis.

"I thank God for all these years of happiness, our darling children and grandchildren, our well wishers everywhere! I feel truly blessed," she added.

Meanwhile, veteran actor Dharmendra, who was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital earlier this week after he suffered a muscle pull in his back during shooting, was discharged, informed the hospital on Sunday. "Actor Dharmendra had a backache during shooting, after which he was admitted four days ago. He has now been discharged," said Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

Later, to affirm the news and to assure his fans about his health, the 86-year-old star took to Twitter and posted a video asking his fans and well wishers to not worry about him. "Friends, I have learnt the lesson. Friends, don't do anything over. I did it and suffered a big muscle pull (in the) back. So, I have to go to the hospital. I am back with your good wishes and blessings so don't worry, now I will be very careful. Love you all."

Dharmendra, one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema, made foray into films with Arjun Hingorani’s “Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere” in 1960.

Some of his best performances include classics such as “Sholay”, “Chupke Chupke”, “Yaadon Ki Baaraat”, “Satyakam” and “Seeta Aur Geeta”.

Dharmendra will next be seen in Karan Johar-directed “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani”, alongside Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.