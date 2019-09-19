Image Source : INSTAGRAM FWICE asks Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu to not participate in US show

After Diljit Dosanjh, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has asked music singers Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu to not participate in a concert in the US. FWICE claims that the concert is organised by a Pakistani national and the singers should "delink" themselves from the event on November 17.

"Having learnt that you along with your contemporaries are scheduled to perform in USA on November 17, 2019 that is organised by a Pakistani national Moazzma Hunain, We at FWICE are requesting for your reversal step that would delink your participation from the said event," FWICE said in its letter to the singers.

The film body said the members of the film industry should "abstain" from participating in any Pakistani event in the national interest amid tensions between the two countries following the abrogation of Article 370.

The body also referred to Dosanjh's decision to postpone his show in Houston after they pointed out that it was being organised by a Pakistani national.

"Needless to add here that you all are acclaimed singers of India and have garnered enormous people from this country. Guess you would reciprocate the same sentiments with your countrymen and not throw open any ground for disharmony and displeasures arising out of any adverse eventuality in the future," the letter further read.

The development comes a month after singer Mika Singh faced a 'ban' from the FWICE for performing at a wedding in Karachi.

The decision was overturned after Mika issued an apology.