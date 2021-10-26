Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HEMA MALINI Fans say 'Rab ne bana di jodi' after Hema Malini, Dharmendra pose together in THIS adorable post

Veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. They have successfully impressed the audience with their on-screen chemistry and till today every time the couple makes an appearance together it melts everyone's hearts. Hema Malini on Tuesday (October 26) treated her fans and followers with an adorable picture of herself with her husband Dharmendra. The actress who celebrated her birthday recently took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note thanking her fans for their lovely wishes.

Hema and Dharmendra are all smiles as they pose together for the picture. "A BIG Thank you to all those who have wished me and sent lovely messages on my birthday. Have gone through all of them and I’m left with a feeling of joy and gratitude receiving so much love from all of you! Thank you all. Relaxing after the celebrations," she wrote in the caption.

Take a look:

In the picture, Hema Malini looks elegant in a blue and white salwar suit while Dharmendra compliments her in a green-coloured full-sleeved T-shirt. The picture is too cute to handle as Dharmendra put his arm around her shoulder and sweetly leans his head towards her.

In no time, the post garnered massive love in the comments section. One of the users wrote, "Beautiful jodi." Another said, "Rab ne bna di jodi."

Hema Malini rang in her birthday celebrations with Dharmendra and daughter Esha, filmmaker Ramesh Sippy and actor Sanjay Khan. She has shared pictures from the celebrations on Instagram. Dharmendra and Hema's colour coordinated outfits had grabbed attention even then and fans could not stop gushing over their favourite Bollywood couple.

In the pictures, Hema had worn a red salwar suit, while Dharmendra chose to wear a red shirt with black pants. "Birthday celebrations at home with family and few close friends," she had captioned the post.

For the unversed, Hema Malini married Dharmendra married in 1980 and they are blessed with two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. The power couple, Hema Malini and Dharmendra are doting grandparents to Radhya Takhtani, Miraya Takhtani and Darien Vohra.

