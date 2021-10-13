Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONY TV KBC 13: Sholay stuntwoman admits she'd give her life for Hema Malini's character Basanti

The 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13' will witness veteran actress Hema Malini and 'Sholay' director Ramesh Sippy come on the hotseat answering to questions of host and megastar Amitabh Bachchan. As Hema Malini celebrates her 73rd birthday on October 16, there will be a surprise for her on the show. The first stuntwoman of Bollywood Reshma Pathan, who essayed the role of Hema Malini's body-double for all the stunts in the iconic film 'Sholay', will be there as a surprise. She goes: "Arey O Basanti, Happy Birthday! Pehchana mujhe?" Reshma was the first stuntwoman in the industry and is popularly known as the 'Sholay Girl'.

Bollywood star Hema Malini and 'Sholay' director Ramesh Sippy come on the hotseat answering to questions of host and megastar Amitabh Bachchan. They will be celebrating 46 years of 'Sholay'. During the show the duo will be sharing interesting stories and behind-the-scenes moments of the film.

Hema Malini said: "You played my body double in 'Sholay' and because of all the difficult and dangerous shots you did, I became famous. I remember all of that. And, I also remember that during the shooting, we used to spend a lot of time chatting together."

Praising Hema Malini, Reshma Pathan says: "You've never thought of me just as your body double. You've always treated me as a heroine (fellow artiste). And for you, even if in a shot I'd had to give my life, I would."

Also read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Ayesha Jhulka, Juhi Chawla and Madhoo reminisce their Bollywood journey

'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13's 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' will air on October 15 on Sony Entertainment Television.