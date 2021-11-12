Dulquer Salmaan shares video as Burj Khalifa lights up with 'Kurup' Trailer: Historic moment

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DULQUER SALMAAN Dulquer Salmaan shares video Burj Khalifa lights up with Kurup Trailer

The much-awaited Malayalam film 'Kurup' starring Dulquer Salman is slated to hit theaters on Friday (November 12). Directed by Srinath Rajendran, Kurup is the story of Kerala's most wanted criminal Sukumara Kurup who is absconding after murdering a film representative Chacko to embezzle the insurance money by scripting his own death. Ahead of its release, Kurup's trailer was screened at Dubai's Burj Khalifa. Taking to Instagram, Dulquer shared the video in which he watched the trailer in Dubai with his wife Amal Sufiya and daughter Maryam. In a segment of the video clip, he said, "It's an unforgettable moment, it's a historic moment."

Calling it 'huge,' Dulquer captioned the video, "#Kurup lights up Burj Khalifa !!! This is a huge moment for me, for the hundreds of people behind the film #Kurup and for the amazing team behind Wayfarer Films and M Star Entertainment. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine, a trailer of a film of mine let alone my name, playing on the iconic Burj Khalifa."

"A huge thanks to the people who made this possible. @golchin_pharsfilm (Ahmed Golchin) and @pharsfilm our partner overseas. Your faith and belief in the film is huge and unwavering. @burjkhalifa @emaardubai @mohamedalabbar a massive thanks for making this happen in record time. @reelcinemas waiting for tomorrow @shamnadziyad of Wayfarer-MStar Entertaintments Overseas love you brother," he added.

Dulquer thanked everyone who watched the trailer being played on Burj Khalifa. He wrote, "And an equally big thank you to all of you that came to witness this first of its kind spectacle play out on the Burj Khalifa. I wish to always return your love tenfold through my films."

Kurup, according to police was influenced by a German crime novel and tried to script his own death to get the insurance claim. The claim was for Rs 8,00,000 and Kurup killed Chacko, a film representative after giving him a lift in his car while Chacko was waiting for a bus late at night. Sukumara Kurup has reportedly fled abroad while his two associates - driver Ponnappan and brother-in-law Bhaskara Pillai were sentenced to life imprisonment.

Sukumara Kurup is still on the list of absconding since January 1984 and the Chacko murder case is one of the longest-running cases in the judicial history of the state.

The movie which was supposed to hit theaters on May 28, 2021, was delayed following the Covid pandemic that ravaged the state. The movie which is produced on a budget of Rs 35 crore is being given a worldwide release and according to producers, the movie will be released in US, UK, and Canada along with Gulf countries and Singapore.

The film is jointly produced by Wayfarer Films of Dulquer Salman along with M-Star Entertainments. Apart from Dulquer Salman, the cast includes Indrajit Sukumaran, Sunny Wayne, Shine Tom Chacko, Shobhita Dhulipala, and Bharath Srinivasan in key roles.