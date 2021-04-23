Divyanka Tripathi to participate in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 11?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIVYANKA TRIPATHI Divyanka Tripathi

Rohit Shetty's reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' has been in news for a while now. The shooting of the show is scheduled to begin soon in Cape Town and names of the probable contestants joining the show have started making rounds. Popular celebs from showbiz, namely, Aastha Gill, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Saurabh Raj Jain, Varun Sood, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya and Ejaz Khan are said to be joining Rohit Shetty's reality show. Now the name of actress Divyanka Tripathi has also been added to this list. However, there has been no official confirmation about these names yet.

"Talks were on with Divyanka for quite some time and the deal has finally materialised. She has come on board with us to participate in the 11th edition. This is the first time television’s popular bahu, Divyanka, will be performing hardcore stunts on a reality show,” Times of India quoted a source as saying.

Divyanka was recently seen hosting TV show Crime Crime. Apart from this, the actress has been seen as a lead actress in popular daily soaps like 'Banoon Main Teri Dulhan' and 'Ye Hai Mohabbatein'. Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will not be the first reality show for the actress. Divyanka appeared in 'Nach Baliye' with her husband Vivek Dahiya.

As of now, Arjun Bijlani's name has been finalised for the show. This is the first time that the actor will be part of an adventure reality show. As part of the format, participants will be challenged with high-risk stunts to test their strength and endurance.

Talking about his preparation, Arjun tells IANS: "I have already started preparing for it because I want to win and take that award home. To be fully equipped, I am going through a regular training regime. Along with physical exercise, I am also working on mental strength because it is very important to keep your mental balance while doing any stunts".

