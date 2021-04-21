Divyanka Tripathi looks as fresh as a daisy in these pool pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIVYANKA TRIPATHI Divyanka Tripathi

Actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most popular faces in the world of television. Naturally, Divyanka makes it to headlines and her every move is closely observed by her fans and followers. The actress also never disappoints her fans. She makes sure to serve with something inspirational from time to time. Recently, Divyanka shared pictures of having fun at the pool on her Instagram account. In these pictures, she is seen enjoying her time in the pool as she splashes some water at the camera. In these stunning pictures, the actress looks as fresh as a daisy, to say the least.

Sharing the post, she wrote a motivational quote, "Life's too still? Ruffle what you have around you. Create your own waves."

After making her debut with the popular serial Banoon Main Teri Dulhan, the 36-year-old actress became a star in the television space thanks to her work in fiction as well as reality shows such as "Banoo Main Teri Dulhann", "Ye Hai Mohabbatein", "Nach Baliye" and "The Voice". However, her journey wasn't an easy one. Recently speaking to news agency IANS, the actress shared how she faced harassment.

Commenting on harassment at work, Divyanka told IANS: "Many men think it is a man's world, but it is not. Women are ruling in all the ways possible. They are at par with men. But some men feel they can get a free pass. They think they can tease someone or pass lewd remarks and get away with it. It used to happen, it also happens now. It's just that I always knew where to set a boundary. Since the time I started working, I knew what I didn't want."

"I knew that I wanted to do good work, but not at the cost of my dignity. In fact, I left a show. I won't name the person, producer or the channel. I had signed a show, and the maker made a pass at me. He was very indecent. I left the show because of that. I knew that it would be a traumatic experience for me because any daily soap continues for a certain number of months or years, and I couldn't see myself in that kind of a situation," she shared.

