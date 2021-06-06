Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RETRROBOLLYWOOD Dilip Kumar's health stable, to be discharged in 2-3 days

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who was admitted to a hospital here on Sunday after experiencing episodes of breathlessness, is stable and is expected to be discharged in a few days. Kumar, 98, was taken to the suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility, around 8.30 AM. 'Saab is stable. Thank you for your heart-felt duas and prayers. As per doctors, he should be home in 2-3 days. Insh'Allah,'' the latest update on Kumar's official Twitter handle read.

The post also included an appeal to fans and followers to stay away from speculation. ''Don't believe in WhatsApp forwards,'' it stated.

Dr Jalil Parkar, who is monitoring the condition of the actor, said Kumar has been diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion and is on oxygen support.

''He was feeling breathless, his oxygen was getting low, so he is on oxygen support. He has bilateral pleural effusion, which we are monitoring closely,'' he told PTI.

According to Parkar, bilateral pleural effusion refers to the collection of fluid in the thin cavity which acts as a buffer between the lung and inner chest wall.

Earlier in the day, Kumar's wife and veteran actor Saira Banu told PTI that he was unwell. ''He had breathlessness. He is now here at Khar Hinduja non-COVID hospital for investigation,'' she said.

A tweet on the official Twitter handle of the actor was made earlier in the day confirming the news. It read, "Dilip Sahab has been admitted to non-Covid PD Hinduja Hospital Khar for routine tests and investigations. He’s had episodes of breathlessness. A team of healthcare workers led by Dr. Nitin Gokhale is attending to him. Please keep Sahab in your prayers and please stay safe."

Also read: Dilip Kumar hospitalized: Manoj Bajpayee, Ayushmann Khurrana and other celebs pray for his speedy recovery

The actor was admitted to the same hospital last month for a regular health check-up.

Kumar, who made acting debut with ''Jwar Bhata'' in 1944, has appeared in several iconic films in his career spanning over five decades, including ''Kohinoor'', ''Mughal-e-Azam'', ''Devdas'', ''Naya Daur'', ''Ram Aur Shyam'', among others. He was last seen on the big screen in ''Qila'' in 1998.