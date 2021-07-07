Wednesday, July 07, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. 'An institution has gone': Bollywood mourns Dilip Kumar's demise | LIVE updates
Live now

'An institution has gone': Bollywood mourns Dilip Kumar's demise | LIVE updates

Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar breathed his last on July 7. He was admitted to Hinduja Hospital on June 30 due to age-related problems. Many Bollywood celebrities took to social media to share their favorite memories with Dilip Kumar and paid tribute to the actor in their own special way.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 07, 2021 9:49 IST
Dilip Kumar dies at 98: Bollywood celebrities pay tribute to 'Tragedy King'
Image Source : FILE IMAGE

Dilip Kumar dies at 98: Bollywood celebrities pay tribute to 'Tragedy King'

Known as the Tragedy King of Bollywood, legendary actor Dilip Kumar has spread happiness in many lives with his soulful performances in films. The actor breathed his last on July 7. He was admitted to Hinduja Hospital on June 30 due to age-related problems. His wife Saira Banu had earlier released a statement that the actor is stable. however, the world lost a gem. Dilip Kumar's family friend Faisal Farooqui tweeted through the actor's handle-- "With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return"

Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Dharmendra and other Bollywood celebrities took to social media to share their favorite memories with Dilip Kumar and paid tribute to the actor in their own special way.

Also Check: RIP Legend: Tragedy King Dilip Kumar’s life in pictures

Also Read: RIP Dilip Kumar: 10 iconic dialogues of Bollywood's first superstar that will always remain fresh in our heart

Live updates :Dilip Kumar dies: Bollywood celebrities pay tribute

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jul 07, 2021 9:49 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

  • Jul 07, 2021 9:48 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    'A purist par excellence,' says Ali Zafar

    Ali Zafar tweeted, "A purist par excellence. A man who will continue to inspire generations to come. A human being so sophisticated and refined that chapters could be written on the cadence of each line he spoke. End of an era that will nonetheless remain timeless."

  • Jul 07, 2021 9:08 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Amitabh Bachchan: My duas for peace of his soul and the strength to the family to bear this loss

    Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan is deeply saddened by Dilip Kumar's death. He tweeted, "An institution has gone .. whenever the history of Indian Cinema will be written, it shall always be 'before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar' .. My duas for peace of his soul and the strength to the family to bear this loss .. Deeply saddened."

  • Jul 07, 2021 9:04 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Vicky Kaushal: Rest in Peace

  • Jul 07, 2021 8:59 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Jackie Shroff shares picture with Dilip Kumar

    Sharing a picture with legendary actor Dilip Kumar, Jackie Shroff pays tribute to the Tragedy King. He writes, "Prayers For His Soul And Strength To The Family... RIP."

  • Jul 07, 2021 8:45 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Sonu Sood: Legends don't go anywhere

  • Jul 07, 2021 8:45 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    'No One like you,' says Manoj Bajpayee

    Manoj Bajpayee says "No One like you !!! Have a great Journey from here on Master ….सादर नमन  Rest in Peace."

     

     

  • Jul 07, 2021 8:42 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Ajay Devgn is heartbroken with dilip Kumar's death

    Heartbroken Ajay Devgn says 'Shared many moments with the legend...some very personal, some on stage. Yet, nothing really prepared me for his passing away. An institution, a timeless actor. Heartbroken. Deepest condolences to Sairaji" The actor also shares a picture with the legendary actor.

     

  • Jul 07, 2021 8:36 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    'To the world many others may be heroes. To us actors, he was,' says Akshay Kumar

    Akshay Kumar pays tribute to Dilip Kumar. He tweets, "To the world many others may be heroes. To us actors, he was The Hero. #DilipKumar Sir has taken an entire era of Indian cinema away with him. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Om Shanti"

  • Jul 07, 2021 8:28 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    'End of an era' says Hansika Motwani

  • Jul 07, 2021 8:27 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

  • Jul 07, 2021 8:27 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri: Alvida Dilip Kumar sahab

    Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri tweeted, "The emperor of acting. Artists never die. They just change roles. Alvida #DilipKumar sahab."

  • Jul 07, 2021 8:15 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    India TV chairman and Editor-in-chief Rajat Sharma pays tribute to Dilip Kumar

cabinet-expansion-2021

Top News

Latest News

X