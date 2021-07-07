'An institution has gone': Bollywood mourns Dilip Kumar's demise | LIVE updates

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Dilip Kumar dies at 98: Bollywood celebrities pay tribute to 'Tragedy King'

Known as the Tragedy King of Bollywood, legendary actor Dilip Kumar has spread happiness in many lives with his soulful performances in films. The actor breathed his last on July 7. He was admitted to Hinduja Hospital on June 30 due to age-related problems. His wife Saira Banu had earlier released a statement that the actor is stable. however, the world lost a gem. Dilip Kumar's family friend Faisal Farooqui tweeted through the actor's handle-- "With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return"

Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Dharmendra and other Bollywood celebrities took to social media to share their favorite memories with Dilip Kumar and paid tribute to the actor in their own special way.

