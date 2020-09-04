Image Source : TWITTER/@AAPKADHARAM Dharmendra shares a video for fans while brisk walking inside his plush Lonavala farmhouse

Veteran actor Dharmendra, who is also known as the ‘He-Man’ of Indian cinema has been one of the initial Bollywood stars who endorsed the idea of staying fit and healthy. And even now the 84-yr-old actor is unstoppable and follows a proper exercise schedule.

Recently, he shared a video of him on Twitter where he is seen brisk walking inside his house and listening to Lata Mangeshkar’s song. Sharing glimpses of his house in the video, he wrote, "Baarish mein...indoor brisk walk for half an hour.... listened to Lata ji's old song... remember my college days... God willing."

That’s not all, Dharmendra also announced about his upcoming project, he wrote: "Getting ready for a new movie... need your good wishes. Love you all."

In the video, the actor also stops to leave a message for his fans. As per his latest Instagram feeds he seems to be staying in his Lonavala farmhouse.

Take a look at the video:

Baarish mein...indoor brisk walk for half an hour.... listen Lata ji,s old song ... remember my college days... God willing 🙏...getting ready for a new movie.... need your good wishes. Love 💕 you all. pic.twitter.com/8IJsjhq4GL — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) September 4, 2020

On the work front, Dharmendra was last seen in his wife Hema Malini's film Shimla Mirchi. The actor made a cameo in the film, which released earlier this year.

He has been a part of hit Bollywood movies like Sholay, Phool Aur Patthar, Kaajal, Dharm Aur Qanoon, Bhagawat and Charas. Meanwhile, talking about his children, his elder son Sunny Deol is also an actor who is best known for his films Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Ghayal.

On the other hand Bobby, his younger son has featured in films like Badal, Barsaat, Ajnabee, Soldier, Apne and more.

Dharmendra has two sons and two daughters: Sunny, Bobby, Vijeta and Ajeita with his first wife Parkash Kaur and two daughters Esha and Ahana Deol with his actress wife Hema Malini.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage