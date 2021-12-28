Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER: DHARMENDRA/ YOGEN SHAH Dharmendra on Salman Khan: 'Had called him up after snake bite, was worried'

Veteran actor Dharmendra said he had called Salman Khan after he heard that the actor was bitten by a snake and was relieved to find that the superstar was "fit and fine". Salman Khan was bitten by a non-venomous snake at his farmhouse near Panvel in the adjoining Raigad district. The actor was taken to a hospital at Kamothe in Navi Mumbai and was discharged later on Sunday morning. When a fan requested Dharmendra to wish Salman Khan, who turned 56 on Monday (December 27), the veteran said his prayers are always with him.

The 86-year-old actor, who is a close family friend of the Khan family, tweeted, "Malik, Salman is like a son to me. He too has great love and respect for me. I always pray on his birthday and wish him the best. I got worried and called him after the news of a snake bite. He is fit and fine." Dharmendra also shared a picture with Salman Khan and wrote, "Long live".

Post his discharge from the hospital, Salman Khan was back to his farmhouse, where he interacted with the media.

The actor said "A snake had entered a room in my farmhouse and the children got scared. So I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached onto my hand. I then grabbed it with my other hand to release it. When our staff saw the snake, they thought it was poisonous and due to the commotion that followed, the snake bit me not once but thrice."

Salman said he also spoke to his worried father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, after the incident and assured him that both "Tiger and snake" were doing fine, referring to his character of Tiger, a spy in the blockbuster films 'Ek Tha Tiger' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. He said "When I came back, we let go of the snake. My sister got really scared, so I clicked a picture with the snake for her. Saanp se dosti hogyi (made friends with the snake)," he quipped, adding, "My dad asked me ki kya hua? Saanp zinda hai? So I said yes, tiger bhi zinda hai, saanp bhi zinda hai."

