  Dharmendra gets COVID-19 booster shot, urges everyone to take it

Dharmendra gets COVID-19 booster shot, urges everyone to take it

The 'Sholay' actor Dharmendra will next be seen in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' co-starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.

India TV Entertainment Desk
January 12, 2022
Dharmendra gets COVID-19 booster shot
Image Source : TWITTER/@AAPKADHARAM

Dharmendra gets COVID-19 booster shot

Veteran actor Dharmendra, on Wednesday, revealed that he has received his COVID-19 booster shot, an additional dose of a vaccine given after the original shot. Taking to his Twitter handle, the 86-year-old actor shared a video of himself getting the booster dose, saying "Booster le raha hun, booster. Dard bhi nahi hua kuchh." Sharing the video, Dharmendra also urged his fans to get vaccinated.

"Friends, humble request please take the booster dose," he tweeted alongside the video.

A booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine helps improve the protection people have from their first two doses of the vaccination. Health and frontline workers and people above 60 years old with comorbidities are currently eligible to take the jab. The drive began as the whole world battles a spike in COVID-19 cases fuelled by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Sholay' actor will next be seen in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' co-starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.

 

(ANI)

