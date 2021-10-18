Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIK AARYAN Dhamaka: Kartik Aaryan shares captivating poster as he announces trailer release date

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming film 'Dhamaka', which is scheduled to release on November 19 this year on streaming platform Netflix. Kartik took to Instagram and treated his fans with an intriguing poster of the film as he announced that the first official trailer of the film will be out on Tuesday. Sharing the poster he wrote, "Kal hoga #Dhamaka Trailer out tomorrow !! #ArjunPathak."

In the new poster, Kartik looked stunning in the messy hairdo as he oversees the burning city of Mumbai. As per a statement, 'Dhamaka' follows the story of an ambitious ex-news anchor Arjun Pathak, played by Kartik, who is given another chance to go live on prime-time television when a terrorist calls him with a bomb threat. Little does he know that this call will change his life and throw him into a fast-paced game of betrayal.

Directed by Ram Madhvani, the film also stars Amruta Subhash, Vikas Kumar and Vishwajeet Pradhan. Actor Mrunal Thakur has a special appearance in the film.

Apart from Dhamaka, Kartik has an interesting lineup to look forward to, the audience will get to witness him in different characters with Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures' grand musical love story, Hansal Mehta's Captain India, Ekta Kapoor's Freddy, along with the alleged remake of Ala Vaikunthpuramuloo amongst other unannounced projects.

