Kartik Aaryan-Parineeti Chopra's similar pics from mountain spark funny debate about 'who copied whom'

Bollywood actors Parineeti Chopra and Kartik Aaryan took a trip to the mountains and shared mesmerising photos from picturesque locations. While the two went to different places at different times, their pictures and poses are similar to each other. A fan account pointed the same sparking a funny debate between the actors. While Kartik Aaryan claimed Parineeti is the one who copied him, the actress says otherwise.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Parineeti said Kartik copied her poses. Sharing a collage of their pictures placed side by side, she wrote, “Mere @kartikaaryan kya bolte ho." Reacting to her post, Kartik reshared the post counter-blaming Parineeti. He wrote, “Stop copying me Pari.” Thir funny banter didn't stop here. Parineeti again shared his post and said, "GUTS. Need Diet_Mountain to announce the truth about who copied whom.” Take a look:

Parineeti had shared the photos from her trip to Nepal on Instagram earlier this week writing, "Good morning, Mr. Everest. You taught me a lesson in humility today. #Uunchai #ShootMode #Nepal."

Kartik, on the other hand, shared the pictures on Friday and captioned them as, "Breathe." He did not disclose the location.

On the film's front, Kartik has quite a lineup of films in the likes of 'Dhamaka', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Freddy' and the recently added title is 'Shehzada'. 'Shehzada' is directed by Rohit Dhawan and also stars Kriti Sanon. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind and Aman Gill.

Parineeti Chopra, on the other hand, was most recently seen in "The Girl On The Train", "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar" and "Saina".

The actress will soon be seen in "Animal" with Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. The film is directed by "Kabir Singh maker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and is scheduled to open on Dussehra 2022.