Deepika Padukone shares Ranveer Singh's anniversary beauty prep photo and its hilarious

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepika Padukone shares Ranveer Singh's anniversary beauty prep photo

Actress Deepika Padukone shared a glimpse of her actor husband Ranveer Singh's beauty preparations for their first wedding anniversary. Deepika took to her Instagram stories, where she posted a photograph of the "Gully Boy" star getting beauty treatments. The image showed Ranveer with a face mask on and his hair in a steamer. "In preparation for his first wedding anniversary," she captioned the photograph.

The star couple tied the knot on November 14, 2018 at Lake Como in Italy. According to our sources, DeepVeer, as fans like to call them, will head to Tirupati tomorrow and will then fly to Amritsar with their family for the celebrations. The report read, “Deepika and Ranveer are going to celebrate their anniversary in the most beautiful and private manner. Ranveer and Deepika will be leaving town tomorrow and they would be heading first to Tirupati and then to Amritsar with their entire family to seek blessings.”

On the acting front, Deepika will next be seen in director Meghna Gulzar's "Chhapaak", a film based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, which is also produced by her. She will also be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer in filmmaker Kabir Khan's '83.

Ranveer plays Kapil Dev, who led the underdog Indian cricket team to a famous victory against the mighty West Indies in the final of the 1983 World Cup. Deepika plays Kapil's wife Romi. '83 also features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Hardy Sandhu, and Chirag Patil among others. The film is co-produced by Reliance Entertainment, Phantom Films and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Also read:

Deepika Padukone down with fever after best friend's wedding

Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak's trailer to be out in first week of December

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page