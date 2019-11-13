Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak trailer to be out in December first week

Chhapaak trailer to be out in December first week

Deepika Padukone will be bringing the fighter spirit of an acid attack survivor with her next film Chhapaak. The movie directed by Meghna Gulzar also stars Vikrant Massey in an important role. The team has already wrapped the shoot and post-production work is underway. Reportedly, makers are planning to release the trailer in the first week of December.

Deepika plays the character named Malti. The film is based on the true story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

The team shot extensively in Delhi and pictures and videos from the sets were instantly leaked online.

Chhapaak is slated to release on 10 January 2020. Now, as Ajay Devgn has also announced the release of his historical drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior on the same date, box office will witness an interesting clash.

On a related note, Deepika was last seen on screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat. Post Chhapaak, the actress will be seen in Kabir Khan's 83 wherein she is playing the role of Romi Dev, Kapil Dev's wife. For unversed, Ranveer Singh is essaying Kapil Dev's character in this film based on India's 1983 Cricket World Cup victory.

