Punjab Congress rift deepens as Channi, Randhawa and others seek Warring's ouster as state chief

Chandigarh:

The rift within the Punjab Congress appears to be intensifying as a group of senior leaders, including former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, held a separate meeting and decided to put a demand before the high command for the removal of Amarinder Singh Raja Warring as the state Congress chief.

According to sources, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Rana Gurjit Singh, Pargat Singh, Charanjit Singh Channi, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Birendra Singh Dhillon, and several other senior leaders met at Rana Gurjit Singh's residence to discuss the growing discontent within the party.

It was decided in the meeting that the group would meet Punjab Congress in-charge Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday and officially present their views to him. Earlier, the meeting was to be held on July 10.

Raja Warring's public image not very acceptable

Sources said the dissident camp is not willing to settle for any compromise and is united on a single demand ---- Raja Warring must be removed from the post of Punjab Congress president.

The leaders in this camp are understood to have conveyed that Warring is not capable of leading the party in the next Assembly elections and that the Congress cannot hope to return to power in Punjab under his leadership. According to them, the party has no option but to replace him if it wants to rebuild its prospects in the state.

They are also said to believe that Raja Warring's public image is not very acceptable to the general public, making him an ineffective face for the party in Punjab.

However, Baghel told India TV that appointing or removing the president is not child's play. He added that he was in Punjab to meet all sections of the party leadership and hear everyone out, remarking that "the ball is in their court."

Channi camp boycotted Warring-led party events

Earlier, the Channi-Randhawa camp decided boycotted from all Punjab Congress programmes where Raja Warring is present in his capacity as the state party chief. The move is being seen as an open expression of displeasure over the high command's decision to continue with the existing leadership.

Sources said the Channi-Randhawa faction has also escalated the matter to the Congress high command. Former Punjab minister and MLA Pargat Singh, along with several other legislators, has left for Delhi to convey the group's concerns directly to the party leadership.

However, the decision by the Channi-Randhawa camp to bypass state-level mediation and directly approach the party's central leadership is being viewed as a major escalation in the ongoing rebellion.

Earlier, Randhawa shared a group photograph on social media platform X that featured several state unit leaders. Along with the picture, Randhawa wrote, "Unity is strength." The photograph included several prominent Punjab Congress leaders, including Manifesto Committee Co-Chairman and MLA Pargat Singh, Election Committee Co-Chairpersons Razia Sultana and Bharat Bhushan Ashu, among others. Soon afterwards, Channi also shared the same picture on his X account with the identical caption.

However, the absence of Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa and MLA Sukhpal Khaira from the photograph attracted attention and fuelled fresh discussion over possible differences within the state unit.

Also Read: Bhupesh Baghel rules out change in Punjab Congress leadership, says high command's decision is final

Also Read: Punjab Congress rift deepens as Channi camp boycotts Warring-led party events; leaders rush to Delhi