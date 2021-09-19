Deepika Padukone flaunts her post 'badminton' glow; PV Sindhu reacts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKA PADUKONE Deepika Padukone flaunts her post 'badminton' glow

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone keeps dropping interesting posts and pictures on Instagram, leaving her fans mesmerized. The actress, who is badminton legend Prakash Padukone's elder daughter, spent her Sunday afternoon playing the sport. After sweating it out at the court, Deepika took to her social media and gave fans a look at her natural blush and glowing skin. "The post (badminton) glow," she captioned the photo.

Reacting to her post, actor-husband Ranveer Singh dropped a few hearts and ace shuttler PV Sindhu teased Deepika about shedding calories, "After how many calories," Sindhu wrote.

Deepika and Sindhu recently met each other for a dinner in Mumbai. Taking to his Instagram handle, Ranveer posted a selfie from their dinner night at Worli restaurant. Donning the brightest smiles, the stars made their best glamorous appearances for the night. Ranveer captioned the image as: "Smashing time!"

Meanwhile, Deepika has been busy with her upcoming projects. She has an impressive line-up of projects in the pipeline including '83', 'Baiju Bawra', 'Fighter', 'Sanki', 'Pathan', and 'K', which is the Indian adaptation of Nancy Meyers's 2015 hit Hollywood film 'The Intern', and will also feature megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Deepika recently signed her second Hollywood film, a cross-cultural romantic comedy, the title of which has not been revealed yet.

On the other hand, Ranveer who is all set to make his TV debut by hosting Colors' quiz show 'The Big Picture', will be seen in movies like '83', 'Sooryavanshi', 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', 'Cirkus', and the Hindi remake of blockbuster hit 'Anniyan'. He is currently working on Karan Johar's directorial venture 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with his 'Gully Boy' co-star Alia Bhatt.

