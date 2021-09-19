Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABH BACHCHAN Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan recreates 'Jumma Chumma' step on stage

Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the most popular quiz-reality shows on the small screen. The show is hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan who leaves not just the contestants but also the audience awwstruck with his aura. It's always a delight to watch him dancing both on-screen and off-screen. In a career spanning over five decades, he has given Bollywood several iconic dance steps -- especially his signature step in 'Jumma Chumma' from 'Hum' (1991). On Sunday, Big B treated his fans with a picture, wherein he can be seen recreating 'Jumma Chumma' hook step on the sets of TV show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'.

"Yeeaaah !! Jumma Chumma on set KBC .. been a while," he wrote on Instagram.

Big B's post has garnered several praises. Actor Ranveer Singh commented, "Arre Oh Tigerrrr , meri JAANEMANNNNNN." "You are absolutely amazing! We are still trying to figure how to cross the height of the bar you set decades ago and you keep raising it again and again. Love you sir," actor Rohit Roy wrote.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the film Chehre co-starring Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Rhea Chakraborty, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav and Siddhanth Kapoor. The film is produced by Anand Pandit and directed by Rumy Jaffry. Chehre has been produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited.

Next, the actor will be seen in 'Brahmastra' co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He has 'Jhund,' 'Mayday,' and 'Intern' co-starring Deepika Padukone in his kitty.

Anupam Kher conferred with honorary doctorate by Hindu University of America

(With ANI inputs)