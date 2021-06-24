Deepika Padukone engages in PDA for Ranveer Singh on social media

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEER SINGH Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone

Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone sure love to engage in PDA on social media once in a while. As the Bollywood couple seem to be in the mood for some random public display of affection on social media the two cannot stop admiring one another's posts. Gushing over a new picture post of Ranveer, Deepika calls her husband 'Mine'.

Ranveer posted a picture on Instagram on Wednesday flaunting shorter hair and dressed in a navy blue T-shirt. Ranveer's wife and actress Deepika couldn't stop herself from commenting on the picture. She publicly declared that the actor is hers. "MINE", she wrote in the comment section late on Wednesday night. Ranveer had captioned the post with a black heart. Take a look:

Ranveer and Deepika started dating while shooting for their 2013 release "Goliyon Ki Raasleela". The two got married in 2018 in a private ceremony in Lake Como, Italy.

The couple will be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming Kabir Khan directorial "83", based on India's cricket World Cup win in 1983. While Ranveer plays the team's captain Kapil Dev, Deepika essays Kapil's wife Romi.

Related:

It's 'Bharat Milap' time for Arjun Kapoor & Ranveer Singh | See pic

Ranveer Singh shares pics from his work diaries, leaves fans intrigued

Meanwhile, Deepika has several high-profile films lined up over the next months. She stars in a yet-to-be-titled film with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas, and in Shakun Batra's untitled next with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Deepika will also team up with Big B in "The Intern", while "Fighter" casts her opposite Hrithik Roshan. According to reports, she will also be seen in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Pathan".

Ranveer too has a busy line up ahead. Apart from 83, his other upcoming film is "Jayeshbhai Jordaar". Directed by debutant writer-director Divyang Thakkar, the film is a humorous entertainer that has Ranveer playing a Gujarati. Telugu and Tamil actress Shalini Pandey starring as the female lead opposite him will make her Bollywood debut with it. Besides, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah will be seen as supporting cast.

He also collaborates with Rohit Shetty once again after Simmba in the upcoming comedy, Cirkus. The film features the actor in a double role for the first time in his career and also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. Cirkus is an official adaptation of William Shakespeare's play, The Comedy Of Errors, a classic literary composition that has already been adapted in Bollywood as Angoor (1982) and Do Dooni Chaar (1968).

-- with IANS inputs