Sneak peek into how Salman Khan prepared for Chulbul Pandey

Superstar Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Dabangg 3. Packed with high octane action and foot-tapping music, the film will hit the theatres on December 20 this year. Before the fans enjoy the magic of Chulbul Pandey on the big screen, the makers released a video that gives a sneak peek into the making of this larger than life character.

The video begins with Salman entering the sets of Dabangg 3 in his signature style, and the fans cheer for him. Next, director Prabhudeva reveals that this time, people will see the making of his most loved character.

And the fans will get to see how Salman is. He also reveals that Salman enters the sets in jeans and tshirt but when he wears the police costume and wears the mustache, he becomes Chulbul Pandey in the true sense. Even Sonakshi Sinha says that Salman ‘makes things larger than life and is very very impactful and powerful’.

On the other hand, debutante Saiee Manjrekar confesses that the superstar has been the most instrumental in her journey. He has supported her throughout the process.

As the release date of Dabangg 3 is coming closer, Salman Khan is making it even more difficult for fans to wait till Christmas.

On Thursday, the makers released the audio of its second song called Naina Lade. The song has been picturised on Salman and Saiee and focusses on Chulbul Pandey’s love story with Khushi in the flashback sequence.

In the film, Sonakshi Sinha will be seen reprising her role of Rajjo, Chulbul Pandey’s wife, and Mahesh Manjrekar will also bring back his role from Dabangg. South superstar Kiccha Sudeep plays the antagonist.

Check out Dabangg 3 trailer here-

