Anushka Sharma to recreate Sushmita Sen’s glamourous teacher role in Farah Khan’s Satte Pe Satta remake?

Remake of 1982 film Satte Pe Satta has been in the limelight for long. It has been stated that diva Anushka Sharma and Hrithik Roshan will be seen romancing in the Farah Khan directorial which will be produced by Rohit Shetty. While the makers or the actors have not made any official announcement yet, it is being said that Anushka will recreate the glamourous teacher avatar in the film just like Sushmita Sen in Main Hoon Na.

Going by the reports in Spotboye, Anushka Sharma will be seen playing the role of a teacher in the remake. She will be stepping into the shoes of Hema Malini in the film and her character will ooze glamour. For this she will be taking inspiration from Sushmita’s Miss Chandni character in main Hoon Na. The Miss Universe made her character iconic in flowy sizzling sarees and style. However, Anushka won’t be seen in sarees. She will be seen as a New Gen teacher and will don crop-jackets and summer dresses.

Sushmita Sen in Main Hoon Na

For the unversed, in the original film, Hema Malini played the role of a nurse. Big B, on the other hand, had double role.

Hema Malini in Satte Pe Satta

Also, the gossip galleries has it that Hrithik Roshan hasn’t signed the film yet and is still thinking about it. According to the latest reports, it is said that Rakesh Roshan wasn’t happy with the script as it didn’t have Hrithik’s double role. A source told media publication, “Gudduji (Rakesh) heard the narration and his question was ‘Where is Babu?’ Now, Babu was the impersonator of Ravi Anand in the film — both played by Amitabh Bachchan. When Rakeshji realised that the Farah Khan film was not a remake of Satte Pe Satta and of another film, he flipped. He pointed out that the script did not make any sense without the double role.”

