Satte Pe Satta remake: Shakti Kapoor has suggestion for makers. Is Farah Khan listening?

Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty will be recreating 1982 classic Satte Pe Satta which featured Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini as lead pair. Speculations are rife that Hrithik Roshan may reprise the role of Amitabh Bachchan while Deepika Padukone can be seen stepping into the shoes of Hema Malini. Meanwhile, Shakti Kapoor, who played the role of Mangal in the cult classic said that he wants his son Siddhant Kapoor to reprise his role.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Shakti said, ''I would like to see Siddhanth essay the role I played in the cult film," the actor said, adding, "No one can play that character better than him. But I don’t know. It’s up to Farah and Rohit."

"I’m in touch with Farah but I haven’t spoken to her about Satte Pe Satta remake. She is a good friend and she knows Siddhanth very well too. If she feels he fits the part, she will call him. It’s her call as a director. She is an amazing writer and has a great sense of comedy, emotions, entertainment. And she’s got a wonderful producer in Rohit. I’m sure they’ll make a fantastic film,'' he further added.

When recently in an interview with Times Now, Hrithik was asked about Satte Pe Satta remake, he said that such reports shouldn't be taken seriously until he announces it. ''I am a huge fan of Mr Bachchan so whenever I will get a chance to step into his shoes, I’d be super excited. As for Satte Pe Satta remake, those are only reports as of now. When I sign my next film, I will tell the world about it. Until then, everything you hear is only a rumour.'' he had said.

When the Universe conspires to give u what you couldn’t even imagine ..excited & Emotional both,to be on this journey with my dearest #RohitShetty .. together with the Lov we hav 4 Films,we will create “the Mother of All Entertainers”!Lov u Rohit♥️. @RSPicturez @RelianceEnt pic.twitter.com/rMeKKoMmDW — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) February 7, 2019

For unversed, this is the first time two filmmakers who are known for their hardcore commercial entertainers will be collaborating. Farah announced her collaboration with Rohit on social media and called the project ''the mother of all entertainers''.

On a related note, Hrithik Roshan's last film Super 30 went on to mint more than Rs 100 crore despite receiving a mixed response.