Rakesh Roshan opens up about his cancer battle: Tongue is the worst place to have cancer

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rakesh Roshan opens up about his cancer battle

Bollywood filmmaker Rakesh Roshan had been diagnosed with tongue cancer and had undergone treatment. The filmmaker battled out the disease with a brave heart but confessed that he got a bit scared. Talking about his treatment to Spotboye, Rakesh Roshan revealed that what started as a small blister turned out to be this deadly diseased but the family faced it bravely.

He revealed, “It all began with a blister which refused to go despite using several applications of prescriptions from my family doctor. It was a small one - no pain, no itching. One day, I had gone to meet a friend of mine in Hinduja Hospital. While walking out, I just saw a board of an ENT surgeon outside his cabin. I met him impromptu and he advised me biopsy. I don’t know why but I had a gut right from the beginning that I have contracted cancer. I was at Hrithik’s place when I got a call that I had tested positive in biopsy. It was Dec 15 (2018), I clearly remember.”

When asked about Hrithik’s reaction to the news, he said that the family had faced so many troubles that no one was afraid of it. He added, “As I said, these things are not new for us. So, we address these issues and go all out to rectify them. Never get into a depression. Live life. Cancer is just a big name.” Roshan claims that their family wasn’t shaken as they had experienced many health related issues in the past. For the unversed, Hrithik’s sister Sunaina also had cancer.

However, he also confessed that he was scared. He added, “I got a bit scared when I was told that my tongue may have to undergo a cut and do some grafting. I said ‘I don’t want to do all this.’ Tongue is the worst place to have cancer. You may not be able to drink water, coffee, tea. Even taste buds change and things may not taste to you as they should. I went through those hassles for 2-3 months. I lost 10 kg but have regained 3 kg now, I had become weak because in cancer treatment, your good cells also tend to die. Anyway now, I am much, much better. I have started gym 90 minutes every day. My personal trainer comes home, my stamina is back- but yes, it will take me another 6 months to be fully fit.”

Hrithik Roshan with father Rakesh Roshan

“3 weeks later my chemotherapy sessions began at Kokilaben Hospital, they used to take about 4-5 hours. The surgery was conducted at HN Reliance Foundation Hospital (earlier, Harkisandas). They gave me Cisplatin. Normally Cisplatin is given 40 but I was given 100. Even my radiations were increased from 60 to 67. Doctors told me that I have lot of will power. I have had my share of hardships, In fact, we all in my family have undergone health issues. My wife was unwell in between. My father-in-law was indisposed. Sunaina had cancer, Hrithik underwent a brain surgery. I used to feel dizzy at times but I never sat on it. I am never the one to complain. I am not a cynical or pessimistic person. I have been lucky also. Kaho Na Pyaar Hai had just released. I casually underwent an ECG and learned in the nick of time that I had blockage in my arteries. God has been kind to me. Yes, I have had my share of hardships but I have come out of everything. I never give up,” he added.

While Rakesh Roshan has thrown away cancer out of his life and is doing fine, it will still take him another six months to get perfectly healthy. On the other hand, the filmmaker has already begun the process of Krrish 4. The film is still on the script level but he confirms that it will be his next directorial.

Also read: Krrish 4 Updates: Rakesh Roshan teases emotional action scenes in Hrithik’s superhero film

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page