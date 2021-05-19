COVID 19: 5 things Rubina Dilaik did to help speed up her recovery

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RUBINA DILAIK Rubina Dilaik

Actress Rubina Dilaik successfully battled COVID 19. Rubina had tested positive for Covid a few weeks back. She was in Shimla and had quarantined herself there. The actress has been keeping her fans updated about her health. Post her recovery she took to Instagram to speak about things she did to ensure proper recovery from Covid. On Wednesday, the actress posted a video in which she talks about the five things to do while battling Covid.

She captioned the post as: "I quarantined for more than 19days. But these are 5 things I did to help me speed up my recovery. Most important is to listen to your favourite music and be happy. #staysafe #covi?d19 #covidrecovery #meditate #hydrate #behappy."

Also read: Netizens blast Diya Aur Baati Hum's Deepika Singh for dancing in aftermath of cyclone Tauktae

According to Rubina, 5 things that helped her speed up her COVID recovery are:

Eating healthy

Staying hydrated

Practising yoga

Taking medications on time and

Listening to music.

Meanwhile talking about her covid recovery, Rubina Dilaik on Monday shared an Instagram video. She broke down while expressing her gratitude for her family. Speaking about her symptoms, the actress shared that she first had body ache, followed by fever and headache. The Bigg Boss 14 winner also revealed that she went through a confused state of mind during these days. A teary-eyed Rubina thanked her family and fans for the constant love and support.

Also read: Super Dancer Chapter 4: Geeta Kapur reveals is she's married after her sindoor pics go viral

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rubina is currently seen in the television series Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Both Rubina and Abhinav appeared together on Bigg Boss 14, last year.

For more entertainment update click here!