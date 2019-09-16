Monday, September 16, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Is that the Face App? Bigg Boss 11 runner up Vikas Gupta looks unrecognizable in his recent pictures

Is that the Face App? Bigg Boss 11 runner up Vikas Gupta looks unrecognizable in his recent pictures

Vikas Gupta, ex Bigg Boss contestant, who is currently followed by almost 1 million people on Instagram has come under scrutiny for a drastic transformation in his looks in a very short span of time.

India TV Lifestyle Desk India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 16, 2019 15:27 IST
THEN VS NOW : Ex Big Boss Contestant Vikas Gupta looks

THEN VS NOW : Ex Big Boss Contestant Vikas Gupta looks unrecognizable in his recent pictures. Have a look!

Vikas Gupta, the television producer, creative director and host, who gained immense popularity with his long stint as Bigg Boss 11 contestant, is creating a buzz on social media again. Known as the 'mastermind' of Big Boss 11, the 'Lost Boy Productions' head was a runner-up on the 11th season of the reality series and managed to garner a huge following for himself.

Vikas who is currently followed by almost 1 million people on the social media platform, Instagram, is under scrutiny for a drastic change in his looks in a very short span of time. His comment section is filled with his followers accusing him of using filtering apps for major editing. Some, on the other hand, want to know if he has undergone any facial surgery.

Vikas, who earlier had a comparatively fuller face, now boasts of a blade-sharp jawline, lifted cheekbones and a broader forehead. A drastic change in hairstyle, complexion and a totally new wardrobe is making him look like a completely different person.

Here is a reference picture from his earlier days. Have a look!

 

He recently uploaded a picture on Instagram with renowned actress Sakshi Tanwar, where he is looking a good 10 years younger than his previous pictures. If compared to his Bigg Boss days, Vikas also seems to have lost quite a lot of weight and looks visibly ripped and lean. His complexion also seems to have gone down by at least 3 shades. Not to miss those cuts!

Have a look!

Gym, diet, fillers, filters or facial surgeries, we don't know what the secret is, but it sure is working wonders for Vikas. We love your look!

For more celebrity pictures, click here.

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryHappy Birthday Nick Jonas: 10 adorable moments of the American singer with wife Priyanka Chopra (In Pics) Next StoryGame Of Thrones wins big at Creative Arts Emmy Awards  