Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AKSHAYKUMAR 'Bell Bottom' actor Akshay Kumar is missing 'Ratlam ki galiyaan' in London. Here's proof

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is busy promoting his upcoming film 'Bell Bottom' these days. The movie co-starring Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta in pivotal roles happens to be the first film to release on theatres post the second wave of COVID-19. Meanwhile, the actor jetted off to London to begin the shooting of his next film after completing the shoot of The Kapil Sharma Show. He recently completed his quarantine and took to social media handle to share the news with his fans. Not only this but he even shared a picture of himself enjoying the greenery around and wrote how he is missing ‘Ratlam ki galiyaan’ there.

Taking to Twitter Akshay shared a photo of himself riding a bike though a boulevard with trees on either side of the road. He wrote alongside, "Just finished my quarantine in London today and stepped out for some fresh air. One look around and I was immediately transported to Ratlam which I remember visiting as a child during my summer vacations. Anywhere I’d see, I could see green. Missing Ratlam ki galiyaan (the streets of Ratlam)."

ALSO READ: Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan reveals what 'close friend' Arunita Kanjilal told him after he won

Have a look:

Speaking about Akshay's 'Bell Bottom,' it features him playing the role of a RAW agent who has been given a task to rescue hostages from a hijacked Indian plane. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the film is all set to release on August 19.

Meanwhile, the trailer which dropped a few days back left the audience impressed. Not just Akshay but even Lara Dutta's unbelieveable transformation as Prime Minister Indira Gandhi shocked everyone.

ALSO READ: Bell Bottom Trailer: Lara Dutta stuns as the Prime Minister in Akshay Kumar's film, fans call her 'phenomenal'

Talking abotu Akshay's upcoming projects, it includes Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re starring Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush, Raksha Bandhan, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar and Bachchan Pandey with Kriti Sanon. Apart from this, his film Sooryavanshi directed by Rohit Shetty has been waiting for its release since last year.

ALSO READ: Erica-Shaheer's 'Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi' to go off air & replaced by Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Report