Russia not threatening European countries: Vladimir Putin on sidelines of BRICS Summit 2026

New Delhi:

On the sidelines of BRICS Summit 2026, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday said Russia is not threatening European countries, nor is he going to threaten them. He said no one seems to even consider that Russia has no grounds for any conflict with Europe. He added that all issues were settled as a result of the Second World War and what happened later, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, was done with the consent of the Russian Federation as the successor of the Soviet Union. He also stated that everything that runs counter to those arrangements runs counter to our interests and does not comply with the fundamental principles of international law and the UN Charter."

There is no such threat: Putin

"There is no such threat, and there has never been. We are not threatening European countries, nor are we going to threaten them. Why would we? No one seems to even consider that we have no grounds for any conflict with Europe. All issues were settled as a result of the Second World War. And what happened later, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, was done with the consent of the Russian Federation as the successor of the Soviet Union. Everything that runs counter to those arrangements runs counter to our interests and does not comply with the fundamental principles of international law and the UN Charter,” Vladimir Putin said.

On Alternative for Germany (AfD) surging into first place in state elections in Germany's Saxony-Anhalt, Vladimir Putin said, "I think that everything that is now happening in Europe as a whole is the result of systemic mistakes by the so-called West, or, more precisely, by the West's globalists, in the areas of politics, security, and the economy. Everyone makes mistakes. We have made quite a few mistakes ourselves, as has the rest of the world. But the problem for the West's globalists is that, after the end of the Cold War and the collapse of the Soviet Union, they felt themselves to be at the 'top of Olympus' and apparently believed that: first, everything was permitted to them; and second, that they were the ones who never make mistakes..."

Putin says Russia stands ready to contribute to global energy

He said Russia stands ready to contribute to global energy and food security and highlighted that BRICS countries have dynamic and vibrant domestic markets. While addressing the BRICS Business Forum in the national capital, Putin also said the world is undergoing structural, deep, and profound shifts. Furthermore, Putin emphasised that Russia is open to interesting, promising initiatives in tourism, industry and trade.

In the backdrop of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and West Asia crisis, Putin took a swipe at Western countries, without directly naming the US or any other country. Highlighting that at times competition takes ugly forms, Putin said, "These ugly forms are something we see even at the state level, at the government level, and sometimes there are measures resorted to (that are in) physical nature.

Putin stressed that the BRICS grouping was not against anyone and Moscow was open to working with the whole world as he agreed to further strengthen bilateral ties with India and slammed the economic restrictions imposed by the West on his country.

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