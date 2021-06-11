Image Source : TWITTTER/ANIL KAPOOR Anil Kapoor's flashback Friday with Robert De Niro & Al Pacino is the reason why 'he loves being an actor'

Flashback Friday! Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor on Friday, took a trip down the memory lane as he shared a couple of throwback pictures of himself with Hollywood legends Robert De Niro and Al Pacino. While in one picture, Anil is seen engaged in a conversation with De Niro as they both sat on a couch, in another one, he is seen striking a pose with Al Pacino. Taking to his Twitter, the 'Dil Dhadakne Do' actor shared the pictures, along with a lovely note.

"Throwback to one of my best memories! With the two greatest actors of all time, my go-to acting reference points, inspirations, and the reason I continue to love what I do...being an actor," Anil Kapoor wrote.

Robert De Niro and Al Pacino first co-starred in one of the cult classics of all time --the Godfather film series. They went on to work together in movies like Heat, Righteous Kill, The Irishman and Casting By.

Having displayed his craft in the west with movies like 'Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol', 'Slumdog Millionaire' and the hit TV series '24', Anil too is a global actor today.

Other than that, in Bollywood, Anil was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's 'AK Vs AK' on OTT platform Netflix. The comedy-thriller also featured his daughter Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. He will be next seen in Raj Mehta's directorial 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' along with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor in the lead roles.

Besides this, Anil will also be starring in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'ANIMAL' along with Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Bobby Deol.

