Kriti Sanon calls upcoming period drama Adipurush her 'most exciting project'

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon says that the ambitious upcoming period drama "Adipurush" is one of her most exciting projects yet. At an interactive session with fans, a user asked her to talk about the film. "One of my most most exciting projects! Totally different experience… loving every bit of it," Kriti replied, along with a note for the fim's director Om Raut: "@omraut can we resume soooooon."

Adipurush is an adaptation of Ramayan, where Telugu star Prabhas features as Lord Ram while Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan will be seen essaying Ravan. Kriti Sanon will be seen as Sita, whereas Sunny Singh will essay the role of Laxman. The film is currently on the floors and is being directed by Om Raut, known for helming the Ajay Devgn blockbuster Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Kriti Sanon will be seen romancing South superstar Prabhas in the role of Sita. The actress shared a picture with Prabhas and Sunny on Instagram and wrote, "A new journey begins.. #ADIPURUSH... This one is too special.. Proud, honoured and beyond excited to be a part of this magical world."

A fan also asked her to describe Telugu star Mahesh Babu in one word. Incidentally, Mahesh Babu was her co-star in her debut film, the 2014 superhit "1: Nenokkadine". Kriti replied: "Best! My first ever co-star! So humble and so amazing. I hope I get to work with him again… (Sorry thats 19 words)"

On handling success and failure, she said: "My Mantra: Never let success go to your head. Never let failure go to your heart."

A fan asked about the release of her film "Mimi", to which the actress said she cannot reveal but it will happen soon.

Meanwhile, Adipurush courted controversy in December last year after Saif Ali Khan mentioned in an interview that the film was going to show the "humane" side of Ravan. Following immense criticism, the actor issued an apology, and said: "Lord Ram has always been the symbol of righteousness and heroism for me. Adipurush is about celebrating the victory of good over evil and the entire team is working to present the epic without any distortion."

Adipurish film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair. The film is scheduled to release in Jan 2022. With Independence Day 2022 falling on a Monday in 2022, the Om Raut directorial will get a five-day extended opening weekend at the box office.

